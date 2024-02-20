Home
City of Elsa lifts water boil notice for residents
The city of Elsa announced on Tuesday that the water boil notice for residents has been lifted. The notice was first put into place on...
Sharyland ISD ends school day for two campuses due to electrical malfunction
Sharyland High School and Sharyland Advanced Academic Academy...
Tires slashed on dozens of cars at Brownsville apartment complex
Brownsville police are searching for the person responsible...
Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Feb. 19, 2024: Breezy and milder, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024: Sunny, nice day, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Edinburg's Medrano wins UIL State Wrestling Title
EDINBURG, Texas -- For the first time in Edinburg High School history, a Bobcat took home a UIL State Wrestling Title. Junior Cassandra Medrano completed...
Monday 2/19 HS Boys Basketball Bi-District Round Highlights
WESLACO, Texas -- Playoffs are finally here for...
Monday's HS Boys Basketball Bi-district Schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- Eight of the 23 HS...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Yoshi the leopard gecko
Pet of the Week: Cora the Shepherd mix
20 de febrero 2024: Soleado y cálido en los bajos 80s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en su página de Facebook haga clic aquí
La Entrevista: Oportunidades laborales con la ayuda de Workforce Solutions
Nos visita Julio Salinas, departe de Workforce Solutions,...
La Entrevista: Empresa local ofrece servicios para dispositivos móviles
Nos visita Mayra Morua, dueña de Mayra Phone...
