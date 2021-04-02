Home
Texas Senate approves SB7, changes could impact future voting
On Thursday, the Texas Senate signed off on Senate Bill 7, which would limit the hours available for early voting and some curbside voting, prohibit drive-thru...
MICHAEL BALSAMO, NOMAAN MERCHANT and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, NOMAAN MERCHANT and COLLEEN LONG...
Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance
By CANDICE CHOI Associated Press NEW YORK...
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
High School Soccer - Boys and Girls Regional Quarterfinal Schedule
Boys Soccer – Regional Quarterfinal Playoffs Thursday, April 1st 4A Brownsville IDEA Riverview vs. Hidalgo – 7:30 pm at HEB Park Pharr...
High School Soccer - Area Round Scores
Monday, March 29th Boys Soccer - Area...
Matt Figger Named New Men's Basketball Coach at UTRGV
EDINBURG - UTRGV men's basketball has their new...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Conozca más de CASA una organización dedicada en ayudar a menores de edad desamparados que enfrentan un asunto legal
Ayudar a un niño, una niña vulnerable podría ser uno de los actos más bondadosos qué se puede hacer y aunque es una realidad muy difícil...
Coche embiste la barricada del Capitolio, hiriendo a 2 policía,uno murió hay un arresto
WASHINGTON (AP) - Un automóvil chocó contra una...
Tiroteo en Harlingen buscan a dos sospechosos
Durante la mañana de este viernes buscan a...
