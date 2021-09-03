Home
News
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related deaths, 244 positive cases
Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related deaths and 244 positive cases of COVID-19. According to a news release from Cameron County, a woman from...
Brownsville shelter seeking new home
A Brownsville organization that helps the homeless is...
Bill awaiting Abbott’s signature would fund limited virtual learning
Parents could soon have the opportunity to send...
Weather
Sept. 3, 2021: Thunderstorms in spots, temperatures in the 90s
Sept. 2, 2021: Scattered storms, highs in 90s
Sept. 1, 2021: Spotty showers, highs in 90s
Sports
UTRGV Athletics Takes Next Step To Adding FCS Football
EDINBURG - The UTRGV Athletic Department took its first steps towards adding football on Tuesday after making a presentation to the Student Government Association proposing a...
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 2, 2021
Harlingen HS vs Edinburg Vela FINAL SCORE:...
Playmakers - Week One
Here are the Channel 5 Playmakers for Week...
Programming
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
Senda de Vida en Reynosa, Tamaulipas brinda ayuda a los migrantes y busca donaciones de la comunidad
El albergue Senda de Vida en Reynosa, Tamaulipas, ha brindado ayuda desde hace más de 25 años a los migrantes que llegan a la frontera de...
CDC:Alerta en EEUU, además del covid los niños están enfrentando otra infección respiratoria
Se está viendo un aumento simultáneo de casos...
El condado Hidalgo reporta 11 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 284 casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo informó el viernes 11 muertes...
