Los Fresnos man charged following fatal three-vehicle crash near San Benito
A 66-year-old Los Fresnos man was charged in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash that killed two women on Tuesday evening near San Benito. Rogelio...
WATCH: Grupo Frontera performs on 'Good Morning America'
Grupo Frontera, the Edinburg-based band, performed their hit...
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s former staffer running against him as a Republican
" U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s former staffer...
Weather
Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Stray showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, September 26, 2023: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, September 25, 2023: Late showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV MBB hosts first practice of new season
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Today marked the beginning of the 2023-24 season as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men's basketball team hosted their...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 22, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Community
Student of the Week: Haley Ramos
If there was one word to describe 17-year-old Haley Ramos, it could be passionate. "Passion, a lot of these activities I do, I do because...
Pump Patrol: September 26, 2023
Pump Patrol: September 23, 2023
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Ofrecen cocina industrial para rentar
En Al Mediodía Valle Elizabeth Davis de Mi Cocina By The Hour explica sobre el concepto de su negocio, una cocina industrial que se puede rentar...
Programas de pregrado a bajo costo en el Valle
El próximo viernes 29 de septiembre finalizará la...
Identifican al sospechoso del accidente mortal en San Benito
Este miércoles 27 de septiembre se revelaron las...
