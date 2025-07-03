Home
News
New design unveiled for proposed SPI convention center expansion project
South Padre Island city leaders were met with criticism from the community during a Wednesday workshop to discuss the proposed expansion of the city’s convention center....
Trump's tax bill protested outside Monica De La Cruz's office in McAllen
Protestors gathered outside Monica De La Cruz's office...
Alamo lift station being upgraded with over $5 million in state funds
Alamo’s aging lift station is set to be...
Weather
Wednesday, July 2, 2025: Hit or miss showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Flood advisory expires in Cameron and Willacy counties
A flood advisory was in effect in Cameron...
Tuesday, July 1, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
'The disappointment is huge:' Cuban women's volleyball team denied US visa to compete in Puerto Rico
HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — The Cuban women's national volleyball team was denied a chance to play in a tournament in Puerto Rico following the new visa...
UPenn reaches agreement with Trump administration on transgender athletes and erases Lia Thomas’ records
Originally Published: 01 JUL 25 16:58 ET ...
Arsyn Sadlier, state champion, and Bella Fernandez, a national medalist, are leading the charge for RGV Wrestling
San Juan, TX -- Arsyn Sadlier had an...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Miércoles 2 de Julio: Nublado con brisa, temperaturas en los 80s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Pharr cancela el Festival del Día de la Independencia
El Festival del Día de la Independencia de...
Squid Game 3 debuta con nuevo récord de audiencia en Netflix
La temporada 3 de "Squid Game" debuta con...
