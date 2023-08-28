Home
Court hearing held over TEA's attempt to take over La Joya ISD
The La Joya Independent School District is trying to prevent a Texas Education Agency takeover. Officials from both sides pleaded their case on Monday, and...
Back to school a big reason for rise in COVID cases
New numbers on COVID cases show a rise...
Non-credible bomb threats sent to multiple Valley school districts
The Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres was one...
Weather
Monday, August 28, 2023: Mainly sunny, dry, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the high 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Aug. 25, 2023: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the high 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
5 Star Plays - Week One
Check out the Top Plays from Week One of RGV High School Football as Sports Director Alex Del Barrio takes you through the Week One Edition...
1-on-1 with Houston Texans G Shaq Mason
HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans invested over...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - August 28, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Noticias RGV
Expolicía estatal de Texas se declara culpable ante una corte en McAllen por mentir al FBI en un caso de narcotráfico
Un exoficial de la policía estatal de Texas, identificado como Pablo Talavera, se presentó el lunes 28 de agosto del 2023 ante un juez federal en...
Hablando Claro: Experta explica como invertir en bienes raíces
En Hablando Claro, Leslie De León, habla acerca...
La Entrevista: Royalty Boutique ofrece ropa y accesorios para mujeres
En La Entrevista, Lucinda Tamez, la propietaria de...
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
