Home
News
Brownsville ISD names lone finalist for superintendent position
The Brownsville ISD Board of Trustees named Dr. Jesus H. Chavez as the lone finalist for the superintendent position. Chavez is a Brownsville native who...
Fatal auto-pedestrian crash under investigation in Pharr
No charges are expected to be filed after...
Ohio man arrested following vehicle theft in South Padre Island
A 42-year-old man from Ohio is in custody...
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Feb. 19, 2024: Breezy and milder, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024: Sunny, nice day, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
2 adults are charged with murder in the deadly shooting at Kansas City's Super Bowl celebration
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two men have been charged with murder in last week's shooting that killed one person and...
Edinburg's Medrano wins UIL State Wrestling Title
EDINBURG, Texas -- For the first time in...
Monday 2/19 HS Boys Basketball Bi-District Round Highlights
WESLACO, Texas -- Playoffs are finally here for...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Yoshi the leopard gecko
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Hombre es acusado de mantener cautiva a su exnovia y agredirla en Brownsville
Un hombre fue arrestado después de que la policía dijera que retuvo a su exnovia contra su voluntad y pasó la noche agrediéndola, según un comunicado...
20 de febrero del 2024: Condiciones tranquilas los próximos días
Para seguir a Valeria López en su página...
Jóvenes traficantes de personas
Según la patrulla fronteriza, aumentan los casos de...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
