Relatives testify against San Perlita man accused of killing stepson
The murder trial of a San Perlita man accused of killing his stepson and shooting the boy’s mother continued on Tuesday with family members taking the...
DHS Secretary says entire southern border wall to be painted black to stop people from climbing it
WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem...
Rio Bravo pilot program prioritizing border crossings for students
Students who live across the border in Rio...
Weather
Nearly 2,000 power outages reported in Hidalgo County following strong thunderstorms
Nearly 2,000 power outages were reported Tuesday evening in Hidalgo County in the aftermath of a flood advisory that strong thunderstorms in the area. ...
Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025: Isolated thunderstorm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Aug. 18, 2025: Hot and muggy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Julio César Chávez Jr. deported to Mexico for alleged cartel ties and drug trafficking
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been deported to Mexico, where he's wanted for alleged cartel ties, following his arrest in the...
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Harlingen Marine Military Academy
This year, the Harlingen Marine Military Academy Leathernecks...
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks
The Pioneer Diamondbacks finished just one win short...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Mambo the Mexican Milksnake
