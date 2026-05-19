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ATF agents and DPS troopers spotted at Mattress Galleria in McAllen
Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
Inside the child sex abuse case that resulted in Ken Paxton’s office offering a plea deal of just one day in jail
WACO — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is...
US government agrees to drop tax claims against Trump in broadening of IRS lawsuit settlement
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government will permanently...
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Tuesday, May 19, 2026: Storms moving in from Mexico could reach the Valley overnight
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Rio Grande Valley under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms overnight, according to the First...
Monday, May 18, 2026: Hot and muggy with showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, May 17, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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McAllen High's Ecklyn Vaden signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville track & field
McAllen High track star Ecklyn Vaden signed her letter of intent to join the track & field program at Texas A&M-Kingsville on Monday. The McHi...
Weslaco East's Isabel Gonzales signs to Texas Southmost College
Weslaco East goalkeeper Isabel Gonzales is heading to...
Harlingen South's Jiselle Montemayor signs to Concordia University
Harlingen South basketball star Jiselle Montemayor signed her...
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Pump Patrol: Monday, May 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 15, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Charlotte the tarantula
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