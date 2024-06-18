Home
News
AEP Texas and Magic Valley crews preparing ahead of potential severe weather
Crews with AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative are joining cities and counties preparing for this week's tropical rainstorm. Crews were seen checking on...
Hardware stores seeing more customers preparing for heavy rainfall
It's also the calm before the storm at...
WATCH LIVE: Tracking the tropics with the First Warn 5 Storm Tracking Team
A significant weather event is unfolding over the...
Additional Links
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
WATCH LIVE: Tracking the tropics with the First Warn 5 Storm Tracking Team
A significant weather event is unfolding over the next several days. The First Warn 5 Storm Tracking Team continues to monitor Potential Tropical...
Tuesday, June 18, 2024: Flood watch in effect this evening, highs in the 90s with scattered thunderstorms
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, June 17, 2024: Spotty storms throughout the day as rain chances increase this week
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Jediah Chavarin-Rivens signs letter of intent to play basketball at TLU
WESLACO, TEXAS -- Jediah Chavarin-Rivens signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Texas Lutheran University, which competes at the NCAA division III level....
UTRGV to host Youth Basketball Camp in Brownsville June 24-26
WESLACO, TEXAS -- UTRGV Head Basketball Coach, Kahil...
PSJA's Vinny Cano Signs Letter of Intent to Texas A&M International Baseball
SAN JUAN, TEXAS -- PSJA High Senior Vinny...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Giant cave cockroach
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Mujer encontrada muerta en estacionamiento, sospechoso detenido
Una investigación de homicidio está en marcha después de que una mujer fue encontrada muerta el martes, según el Departamento de Policía de McAllen. Un...
Salud y Vida: el centro de trasplantes de riñón de DHR Health transforma vidas y necesita más donantes
En el centro de trasplantes de riñón de...
Preparativos de compañías eléctricas ante las lluvias
Las compañías eléctricas se preparan también por las...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days