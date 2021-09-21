Home
Pharr police searching for second suspect in bank robbery investigation
The Pharr Police Department is searching for a second suspect in a bank robbery investigation. Police arrested Erick Lee Chiu last week in Palmview in...
Season's first cold front expected to move through Valley
The season's first cold front is expected to...
San Benito CISD confirms substitute teacher was involved in viral video incident
San Benito CISD confirmed Monday that an incident...
Weather
Season's first cold front expected to move through Valley
The season's first cold front is expected to move through the Valley early in the morning on Wednesday! We'll probably see a few showers with...
Sept. 19, 2021: Sunny and hot with temperatures in high 90s
Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021: Stray showers
Sports
Intrigue grows with role for Cowboys rookie defender Parsons
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The role for versatile rookie Micah Parsons in the Dallas defense just got a little more intriguing after the linebacker essentially replaced...
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 17, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Reyes Garcia
Each week, one Valley student will be picked for their accolades and achievements as part of our Student of The Week series. This week, we...
Student of the Week: Regina Barajas
With school back in session, we're once again...
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up...
Hechos Valle
Ataque con explosivo deja dos muertos y cuatro heridos en Salamanca, estado de Guanajuato
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Un ataque con explosivos que se registró en un bar-restaurante en una ciudad del centro de México dejó dos muertos y...
Se espera que la FDA apruebe la vacuna Pfizer para niños de 5 a 11 años
Pfizer-BioNTech ha dicho que su vacuna contra COVID-19...
EEUU: Policía allana casa tras desaparición de Gabby Petito
NORTH PORT, Florida, EE.UU. (AP) - La policía...
