Records: Man arrested after attempting to race a Border Patrol unit in Rio Grande City
A 19-year-old male was arrested in Rio Grande City after he allegedly attempted to race a U.S. Border Patrol agent, according to a criminal complaint obtained...
Texas Republicans, including Gov. Abbott, were reluctant to redraw the state’s congressional maps. Then Trump got involved.
" Texas Republicans, including Gov. Abbott, were...
Coca-Cola confirms a cane-sugar version of its trademark cola is coming to the US
Coca-Cola said Tuesday it will add a cane-sugar...
Tuesday, July 22, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, July 21, 2025: Hazy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, July 20, 2025: Hot, hazy and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Micah Parsons set to participate in Cowboys training camp as he seeks contract extension
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Micah Parsons will participate in Dallas Cowboys training camp, avoiding a potential hold-in as the two-time All-Pro defensive end seeks a contract...
Former UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia signs with White Sox
Former Vaqueros catcher Steven Lancia is signing with...
Cowboys give insight into current state of Micah Parsons contract extension talks
The 2025 Cowboys training camp is underway in...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 20, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Arrestan a joven de 19 años tras desafiar a la Patrulla Fronteriza en Rio Grande City
Un joven de 19 años fue arrestado en Rio Grande City después de que supuestamente intentó competir con un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados...
Nominaciones para los Premios Luna destaca el trabajo de las mujeres en el Valle
La Cámara de Comercio Hispana RGV realiza las...
Inician producción de la cuarta temporada de 'Ted Lasso'
La producción de la cuarta temporada de "Ted...
