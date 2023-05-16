Home
Tuesday, May 16, 2023: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Ceremony for fallen police officers held in Mission
Mission police paid tribute to their fellow police...
Laguna Heights man loses home, cousin in overnight tornado
A tornado that ripped through Laguna Heights on...
Weather
Tuesday, May 16, 2023: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, May 15, 2023: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, May 12, 2023: Late storm in the forecast with temperatures in the 90s
FOLLOW KRGV WEATHER ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST...
Sports
Lady Hounds Eliminate Hawks 4-0 to Advance to Regional Semis
CORPUS CHRISTI - The San Benito Lady Greyhounds are headed back to the 4th round for the first time since 2018 and the 10th time in...
Palmview Rallies in Final At-Bat To Eliminate Pioneer
MISSION - The Palmview Lobos are headed to...
Sports Moms Run the Show
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Happy Mother's to...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - May 15, 2023
Zoo Guest: Delilah the ball python
Pet of the Week: Raj the labradoodle mix
Noticias RGV
RGV Humane Society solicita ayuda de la comunidad
La Sociedad Humana del Valle del Río Grande está pidiendo ayuda después de los eventos del mal tiempo. El refugio recibe constantemente un flujo de...
Conozca sus Derechos: Abogada responde preguntas sobre trámites migratorios
En Conozca Sus Derechos en inmigración, Susana Silva...
La Entrevista: La semana nacional del ejército de salvación
El ejército de salvación, es un movimiento internacional...
