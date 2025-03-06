Home
News
Water services restored in Brownsville following water line break
Tap water is flowing again at the home of Lucila Cantu Gonzalez after water was shut off in her neighborhood. “ Que bueno , we...
Weslaco middle school placed on ‘secure’ status following phone threat
A Weslaco ISD middle school was put on...
One home destroyed, another heavily damaged in Edinburg house fire
One Edinburg firefighter was briefly hospitalized after two...
Weather
Thursday, March 6, 2025: Windy and sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Less humid, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Very warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen Memorial soccer star Natalia Estrada signs with Western New England University
McAllen Memorial Lady Mustangs star Natalia Estrada is signing with Western New England University. Estrada has shined as a central midfielder and forward for the...
Harlingen South soccer star Damaris Solis signs with Nelson University
On Wednesday afternoon, Harlingen South Lady Hawks soccer...
Two Valley residents to be inducted into the Latin American Sports Hall of Fame
Two Valley residents will be inducted into the...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: A female Beagle
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Trump cambia de rumbo y aplaza algunos aranceles a México y Canadá hasta abril
WASHINGTON (AP) — El presidente Donald Trump aplazó el jueves los aranceles del 25% sobre la mayoría de los bienes provenientes de México y algunas importaciones...
Un adolescente se declara culpable de asesinato en relación con el tiroteo de Cameron Park
Un joven de 16 años se declaró culpable...
Jueves 6 de marzo: brisas moderadas con mala calidad del aire con peligro para personas sensibles
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
Take 5
