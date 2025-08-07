Home
News
Brownsville Metro considering route realignments
To fight constant delays, Brownsville Metro is considering changing four of their routes. Routes 3, 5, 11 and 14 would be changed if the proposal...
Paxton asks Illinois court to enforce Texas arrest warrants against Democrats who left the state
" Paxton asks Illinois court to enforce...
Over 35 dogs surrendered to authorities in Edinburg animal hoarding investigation
Over 35 dogs were found Thursday in an...
Weather
Thursday, August 7, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, August 6, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, July 5, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Mercedes Tigers
The Mercedes Tigers offense last season was led by one of the top running backs in the RGV: Robert Sanchez. As a junior, the star...
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Brownsville Rivera Raiders
It's been a long time since Brownsville Rivera...
City of Weslaco honors little league team
For the first time ever, Weslaco Little League...
Community
Pet of the Week: Rita, the mixed yellow Lab
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
