Palmview police seeking suspects accused of illegally dumping dead dog
The Palmview Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two men who they said were seen on surveillance footage illegally dumping a...
Driver in deadly Rio Hondo street race sentenced to 4 years in prison
A man received a 4-year prison sentence on...
WATCH: KRGV's High School Football Preview Show set for Wednesday
The Rio Grande Valley High School Football Season...
Weather
Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Aug. 25, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Edinburg North Cougars
The Edinburg North Cougars missed the playoffs in 2024. This year, the team looks to get back into the mix with new head coach Rigo Morales,...
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Edinburg Bobcats
The Edinburg Bobcats begin the 2025 high school...
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Monte Alto Blue Devils
The Monte Alto Blue Devils are still trying...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 25, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
