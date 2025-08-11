Home
Groundbreaking held for Cameron County beach access upgrades
Cameron County leaders broke ground Monday on construction to improvements to Beach Access No. 3. The project is made possible through a donation of $4.4...
Alton man found guilty of manslaughter in victim's beating death
A 45-year-old man was found guilty of manslaughter...
Sen. Adam Hinojosa secures 10 Commandments posters for schools in his district
Texas Sen. Adam Hinojosa said he's secured posters...
Monday, Aug. 11, 2025: Spotty shower with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025: Spotty shower with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025: Spotty shower, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: St. Joseph Academy
The St. Jospeh Academy Bloodhounds saw two of their stars from last season commit to go play at the Division I level in college. Both...
Two-A-Day Tour 2025: Sharyland Rattlers
The Sharyland Rattlers are coming into the 2025...
Two-A-Day Tour 2025: McAllen Bulldogs
The McAllen Bulldogs finished the season with a...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 10, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
