Phase one of road expansion project in McAllen underway
A groundbreaking was held Monday in McAllen for a road expansion project. As part of the project, Auburn Avenue between Taylor and Ware roads will...
Palmview inviting residents to provide input for updated comprehensive plan
Palmview residents are planning to share their concerns...
Consumer Reports: Choose a floss without PFAS and harmful chemicals
Not enough of us regularly floss our teeth,...
Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 :Triple digit temperatures for the next few days in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024: Scattered showers with highs approaching 100
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024: Stray shower with highs approaching 100
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Nikki Rowe football player injured in ‘incident’
A football player at Nikki Rowe High School was injured in an incident, according to McAllen ISD spokesman Mark May. Adan De La Cruz, a...
Renovations complete at McAllen Memorial stadium press box
After two years of construction, McAllen ISD's $4...
UTRGV football unveils new practice field
The UTRGV football program unveiled their new practice...
Community
Zoo Guest: Marine Toad
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Diva, the seven-month-old Terrier mix
Noticias RGV
Lunes 19 de agosto: Caluroso y húmedo en los 90s
Para seguir a Karen González en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Universidad de Cincinnati obtiene avances en lesiones cerebrales traumáticas
Una lesión cerebral traumática o TBI por sus...
Isla del Padre Sur impulsa ayuda a víctimas de violencia de género
La asociación de Texas contra la agresión sexual...
