Two people hospitalized after home fire in Mission
Two people were hospitalized after a house fire occurred at a Mission home Sunday morning. The Mission fire chief said the fire happened at around...
2 officers, 1 first responder killed at the scene of a domestic call in Minnesota; suspect dead
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Two police officers and...
Pharr Fire Department contain fire at strip mall
The Pharr Fire Department managed to contain a...
Weather
Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024: Sunny, nice day, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024: Rainy and cool and breezy with highs in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Feb. 16, 2024: Cloudy with rain and cool temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Girls High School Basketball Area Round Highlights
Watch video above for game highlights of the RGV girls high school basketball area round playoffs:
UTRGV Baseball Season Opener Rained Out
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Baseball's season opener...
Hidalgo Pirates Hire New Athletic Director and Head Football Coach
HIDALGO, TEXAS -- The Hidalgo Pirates hired...
Community
Zoo Guest: Yoshi the leopard gecko
Pet of the Week: Cora the Shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Salud y Vida: Conozca las señales de una epilepsia
Los síntomas varían de una persona a otra. Algunas personas pueden tener simples episodios de ausencias. Otras tienen temblores violentos y pérdida de la lucidez mental....
Condado Cameron trabajan en recuperar impuestos no pagados
Local los funcionarios del Condado Cameron están tratando...
Un residente de Edinburg de 19 años muere en un accidente automovilístico
Un residente de Edinburg murió a causa de...
Search
