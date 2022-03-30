Home
Trial underway for man charged in connection to 2017 murder
The trial of a 30-year-old charged with murder in connection to a 2017 death is now underway. Lamar Lawson Martinez is charged in the Nov....
Teachers preparing for STAAR testing next week
Valley school districts will administer the end of...
Cameron County reports 15 positive cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Wednesday reported no new coronavirus-related...
Weather
March 30, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the mid-90s
March 29: Very windy with temperatures in the 80s
March 28, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the mid-80s
Sports
Girls Soccer - Area Round Results
GIRLS SOCCER - AREA ROUND SCORES 6A San Antonio Taft 1, Juarez-Lincoln 0 Vela 2, Del Rio 1 San Antonio O'Connor 5,...
Boys Soccer Area Round Results - Tuesday 3/29/22
Boys High School Soccer - Area Round Scores...
Pirate's eye for goal
HIDALGO, Texas -- Hidalgo's Jayline Garcia led the...
Programming
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
La Entrevista: Sobrepeso incrementa el riesgo de adquirir diabetes
El sobrepeso ataca fuertemente al valle de texas y la diabetes en todas las edades de la población. Ennla entrevista de hoy esta xon nosotros...
Salud y Vida: Formas simples de perder peso sin hacer dietas rigidas
En menos de tres meses, le daremos la...
Está activa una investigación de homicidio en Los Fresnos
Continúan las investigaciones en relación con el homicidio...

