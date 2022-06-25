Home
New program aims to help drivers with disabilities
In a first for the country, a new statewide program aims to help people with disabilities during a traffic stop. According to Brooke Hernandez -...
Edinburg cop placed on administrative leave following DWI arrest
A 12-year veteran with the Edinburg Police Department...
Experts discuss link between mental health and gun violence
Texas lawmakers are looking for more mental health...
Weather
Saturday, June 25, 2022: Sunny and hot with temperatures in the high 90s
June 24, 2022: Mainly sunny with temperatures in high 90s
June 23, 2022: Hazy with temperatures in the upper 90s
Sports
RGV Vipers host first-ever Champ Camp
The RGV Vipers have won their fourth G-League championship in franchise history and are now teaching their winning ways at their first ever Champ Camp. ...
Valley's baseball players to compete in All-Star game
One last high school game for the 2022...
RGV Basketball Coaching Legend Roy Garcia Dies at 80
SAN BENITO - Roy Garcia, the legendary high...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - June 19
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Hechos Valle
Salud y Vida: Cirugía de perdida de peso puede reducir riesgos de obesidad
Millones de estadounidenses sufren de obesidad. Tener demasiada grasa corporal podría conducir a varias condiciones de salud, posiblemente mortales. Pero un nuevo estudio sugiere...
Biden firma primera legislación federal sobre seguridad de armas
El presidente de los estados unidos firmó una...
TxDOT ofrece un recorrido por el nuevo puente en dirección oeste en el intercambio de Pharr
A partir del sábado por la noche, el...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
