TxDOT replacing bridge in La Feria to address flooding issue
A bridge that runs over the Arroyo Colorado River in La Feria is being replaced, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to La...
Mission home collapses after crews remove 18-wheeler from scene of deadly crash
A home in Mission collapsed early Sunday morning...
Man pleads guilty in connection with scheme to smuggle $1 million in ammunition to Mexico
A man faces up to 20 years in...
Weather
Sunday, June 30, 2024: Scattered showers with a high of 93°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Hurricane Beryl strengthens into a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl...
Saturday, June 29, 2024: Partly cloudy with highs approaching triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
MCALLEN, Texas -- Six Valley teams are headed to the Texas 7on7 State Tournament, and one of those teams competing are the Nikki Rowe Warriors. They...
Sha'Carri Richardson sprints onto US Olympic team after winning 100 in 10.71 seconds
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two steps before she...
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
McAllen native Shaine Casas, 24, earned a qualifying...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Gulf Coast toad
Gladys Porter Zoo Marketing Coordinator Alejandra Rodriguez joins...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Domingo 30 de Junio: Lluvias aisladas con temperaturas en los 90s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Hombre acusado de contrabando de municiones a México se declara culpable
Un hombre enfrenta hasta 20 años de prisión...
Salud y Vida: Recomendaciones para evitar la alergia en los niños
Se estima que 1 de cada 13 niños...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
