Tino Villarreal wins Commissioner At-Large A seat in Brownsville
Tino Villarreal has won the Commissioner At-Large A seat in Brownsville. Villarreal and Susan Ruvalcaba were both in the runoff election after not receiving enough...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 80-year-old kit surfer near Laguna Vista
The U.S. Coast Guard announced the rescue of...
RGV Humane Society aims to prevent heat-related illnesses in pets
A local animal shelter is sending a message...
Weather
Extreme heat baking much of Texas, with forecasters saying no relief anytime soon
HOUSTON (AP) — Summer doesn't officially start until next week, but extreme heat was already making itself right at home in Texas on Friday, with temperatures...
Friday, June 16, 2023: Hot and humid with highs in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, June 15, 2023: Hot and humid with a high of 104° Fahrenheit
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
East Claims RGV Softball All-Star Crown
MISSION, TEXAS -- The valley's softball standouts grab their mitts and come together one last time to rep their high school in the East vs. West...
PSJA North Hires New Boys Head Basketball Coach
PHARR, TEXAS -- While the high school basketball...
RGV Toros Acquire Forward From USL League One
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Today, the RGV Toros announced...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 16, 2023
Zoo Guest: Cinderella the Egyptian Spiny Mouse
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 15, 2023
Noticias RGV
Policía de Pharr: Sospechoso de asesinato, regresó a la casa de la víctima y robó su SUV
Nueva información en torno al homicidio registrado en la ciudad de Pharr el pasado fin de semana. La policía informó que Abraham González, una de...
Servicios forestales brindan ayuda agricultores
La temporada de calor podría ser latente para...
Brownsville PUB otorga becas a estudiantes universitarios
Servicios Públicos de Brownsville otorgó 11 becas de...
