Edinburg police: Teen detained in connection with deadly shooting investigation
A 17-year-old was detained Sunday after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Edinburg, according to a news release. The teen was...
RGV Humane Society hosting low costs vaccine, spay/neuter clinics all month-long
The RGV Humane Society is having low costs...
Special monument in Mission dedicated to Vietnam veterans
Nearly 50 years after the Vietnam War, veterans...
Weather
Sunday, May 19, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, May 18, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, May 17, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UIL Softball Regional Semifinal Highlights and Scores 5-18
WESLACO, Texas -- UIL Region IV semifinal action concluded with two RGV softball teams remaining. Weslaco (6A) and Harlingen South (5A) are headed to the...
UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights and Scores 5-18
WESLACO, Texas -- Two RGV high school baseball...
UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights 5-17
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Six valley teams...
Programming
Community
KRGV Cares Closet campaign ends
Thanks to our views, the KRGV Cares Closet campaign collected a total of $12,635 in monetary donations. The campaign sought to collect $10,000 in monetary...
KRGV Cares Closet: Former Edinburg Children's hospital patient shares his story
A former patient at the Edinburg children’s hospital...
Ronald McDonald House Charities supporting families of hospitalized children
Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas - Family...
Noticias RGV
Joven de 17 años detenido tras tiroteo mortal en Edinburg
La investigación de un tiroteo en la cuadra 600 de Pin Oak Drive en Edinburg está en curso. Policía de Edinburg al llegar encontraron a...
Autoridades buscan a joven de 13 años desaparecida en La isla del padre
Una niña de 13 años desapareció el domingo...
Un segundo sospechoso fue arrestado en relación con el hallazgo de restos humanos encontrados en Edinburg
Un segundo sospechoso ha sido arrestado en relación...
