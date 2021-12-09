Home
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office hosts Christmas tree giveaway
Wednesday night, a special opportunity arose for 20 Valley families without a Christmas tree. For the second year in a row, the Hidalgo County Sheriffs...
City of Pharr's new multi-use aquatic center to open in January
The city of Pharr's new natatorium, a state-of-the-art...
5 On Your Side: School bus driver expresses concern over large tree in Brownsville street
A tree is causing several issues in a...
Dec. 8, 2021: Partly cloudy, temperatures reaching 80s
Dec. 7, 2021: Temperatures in the 70s
Dec. 6, 2021: Warm with chances of evening showers
Sports
UIL Releases Classification Cutoff Numbers; 5 Valley Teams to Drop to 5A
AUSTIN - The UIL announced the classification cutoff numbers and division breaks for the next realignment scheduled for early February. The new cutoff numbers were also...
Different Ball, Same Grind: UTRGV's Taylor Muff
EDINBURG, TEXAS - The UTRGV Women's basketball team...
5-on-5 Highlights for Tuesday December 7th
Check out the highlights Channel 5 Sports got...
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Niñas de hasta 10 años en fábricas de tortillas en Guatemala
CIUDAD DE GUATEMALA (AP) — Para millones de familias guatemaltecas, las tortillas hechas a mano son una parte indispensable de toda comida, pero muchas de esas...
Primer Centro Acuático Multiusos en Pharr
La ciudad de Pharr sigue creciendo sin duda...
Albergues en ciudades fronterizas temen verse saturados por alto número de inmigrantes
Ante el regreso de migrantes a México, ya...
