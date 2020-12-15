Home
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 157 new cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported that three people had died as a result of COVID-19. Two people over 40 years old from Brownsville, and a...
Harlingen CISD Trustees name Dr. Alicia Noyola as lone finalist for superintendent position
In a news release, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent...
CON MI GENTE: Lance by Chance
In the 80's, professional wrestling was all the...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Playoff Schedule: Area Round
AREA ROUND Friday, December 18th 6A Division I Mission v. Laredo United South - 7pm, Johnson SAC, Laredo 6A Division II ...
5on5 for Saturday Dec. 12
MCALLEN - Check out the highlights for teams...
Dave Brown Retires from KRGV Sports after 45 Years
WESLACO - The face of Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informó el martes que tres personas habían muerto como resultado del COVID-19.
Dos personas mayores de 40 años de Brownsville y una mujer de 70 años de Harlingen murieron como resultado del virus, según un comunicado de prensa...
Los fideicomisarios de Harlingen CISD nombran a la Dra. Alicia Noyola como única finalista para el puesto de superintendente
En un comunicado de prensa, el Distrito Escolar...
Ya están aquí las primeras vacunas de covid-19
Las primeras dosis de la vacuna contra el...
