IMAS in McAllen preparing for 17th annual brew-seum fundraiser
It's one of the most anticipated events of the year. The 17th annual Night at the Brew-seum hosted by the International Museum of Art and...
Pharr police identify suspect arrested in connection with reports of shots fired
A man has been charged with burglary of...
Man arrested after allegedly striking two juveniles with vehicle in Mission
Mission police arrested a man on charges of...
Weather
Wednesday, March 12, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, March 10, 2025: Sunny and nice with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PSJA's Jacob Delgadillo signs with Odessa College
PSJA baseball star Jacob Delgadillo is signing with Odessa College. Delgadillo has served as a catcher and pitcher for the Bears. He helped lead...
Economedes raises district championship trophy after 7-1 win over Weslaco
Highlights from the Economedes win over Weslaco and...
Clarissa Mejia homers in Weslaco's win over Edinburg North
Highlights from the softball game between Weslaco and...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 9, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
El Gobierno de Trump está por superar los arrestos del ICE de Biden, pero los centros de detención están al límite
Originally Published: 12 MAR 25 13:51 ET Por Priscilla Álvarez, CNN El Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas de EE.UU. (ICE, por...
Conozca Sus Derechos: ¿Cómo asegurar sus bienes en caso de deportación?
En el segmento de Conozca Sus Derechos, hablaremos...
Policía de Pharr identifica al sospechoso arrestado en conexión con reportes de disparos
Un hombre ha sido acusado de robo de...
