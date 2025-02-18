Home
As egg prices soar, Trump administration plans new strategy to fight bird flu
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With egg prices soaring, the Trump administration is planning a new strategy for fighting bird flu that stresses vaccinations and tighter biosecurity instead...
Trump signs order to study how to expand IVF and calls for 'radical transparency' from government
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald...
Kennedy says panel will examine childhood vaccine schedule after promising not to change it
WASHINGTON (AP) — To earn the vote he...
Weather
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025: Warm afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Freezing weather, wildfire and flood risk forecast across Texas
" Freezing weather, wildfire and flood risk...
Monday, Feb. 17, 2025: Chilly start to the day with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV falls to Incarnate Word in Monday Madness matchup
The UTRGV Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to Incarnate Word on Monday night at home. The Vaqueros held a team in the second half with...
Edinburg Vela, La Feria, & San Isidro girls basketball teams prepare for regional semifinal
The UIL High School Girls Basketball season has...
5 RGV area boys basketball teams advance to area round on Monday night
MONDAY PLAYOFF SCORES: Los Fresnos 61, Edinburg...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 17, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Feb. 16, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Noticias RGV
Texas prioriza proyecto de drenaje en el condado Hidalgo para reducir inundaciones
El estado de Texas tiene un plan para minimizar las inundaciones, en el condado Hidalgo, se trata de un proyecto para ampliar el drenaje principal del...
Bomberos advierten sobre riesgo de incendios por vientos fuertes y clima seco
Aun con la llegada de temperaturas mucho más...
Disminuye drásticamente el ingreso ilegal de inmigrantes, según autoridades fronterizas
Los números de inmigrantes que ingresan de manera...
