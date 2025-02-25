Home
News
Edinburg woman reunited with dog after missing for nearly 2 years
After nearly two years, an Edinburg dog owner was reunited with her missing dog, Silver. “Unbelievable, I was so overwhelmed with joy,” Velma Gonzalez said....
Brownsville family requesting traffic lights after vehicles crash into home
A Brownsville family said an intersection is creating...
City of Mission announces purchase of Cimarron Country Club
The Mission Economic Development Corporation purchased a 200-acre...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025: Foggy morning, warm evening with highs in the low 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Feb. 24, 2025: Beautiful afternoon, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025: Morning drizzle, afternoon sun, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Nikki Rowe takes down McAllen High in Monday night rivarly matchup
Highlights from the Nikki Rowe Warriors win over the McAllen High Bulldogs on Monday night. Watch the video above for the full story.
Regional Semifinal Bound: Santa Maria Cougars
Santa Maria, TX -- The Santa Maria Cougars...
Regional Semifinal Bound: La Feria Lions
La Feria, TX -- La Feria is making...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
San Juan Basilica holds rosary for Pope Francis
A special rosary was held on Monday at...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Feb. 23, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Residente de Edinburg se reencuentra con su perrita tras dos años desaparecida
Tras dos años de estar desaparecida, una perrita ya se encuentra de vuelta con su dueña con la ayuda de dos ciudadanas que lograron el reencuentro...
Casi el 40% de los contratos cancelados por DOGE no generarán ahorros
Casi el 40% de los contratos federales que...
Múltiples accidentes en un vecindario de Brownsville por falta de semáforos
Un residente de Brownsville declaró tras un choque...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days