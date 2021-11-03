Home
Cameron County reports 3 unvaccinated COVID-related deaths, 13 new positive cases
Cameron County reported three coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday. All three reported deaths were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health...
‘It just felt like a pinch:’ Valley children begin receiving Covid vaccine
Kids across the country were vaccinated against COVID-19...
Police chief: Man shoots ex-wife’s boyfriend, then self outside Mission hospital
Two people died Wednesday following a murder-suicide in...
Cold front arrives in Valley Wednesday night
A cold front will move through the Rio Grande Valley late Wednesday night. Showers and storms are likely to form by around 10:00 p.m. and...
Nov. 3, 2021: Thunderstorm at night, temperatures in 80s
Nov. 2, 2021: Rising humidity, temperatures in the 80s
High school girls volleyball highlights: Bi-district round
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Highlights and scores from multiple high school girls volleyball games. Click on the video for more.
Pace Defeats Palmview in Saturday Match-up
Pace defeated Palmview 41-21 on Saturday Night at...
Toros Clinch Playoff Spot with 4-1 Win Over El Paso
EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, October 30, 2021) – With...
Student of the Week: Andre Mercado
He's a well-rounded individual who has some big dreams. Whether it's on the diamond or in the classroom, Andre Mercado thrives. "I'm involved in...
Student of the Week: Victoria Velazquez
Victoria Velazquez knows the meaning of hard work....
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial...
Hechos Valle
Clínica de vacunas de dosis infantil contra el COVID-19, en el valle del Río Grande
Las vacunas contra el COVID-19, para los niños entre los 5 y 11 años de edad estarán disponibles en el centro de convenciones del hospital DHR....
Riesgo de tiempo severo para algunas partes del Valle del Río Grande
Hoy miércoles durante la tarde espere temperaturas máximas...
Se fija fecha a la audiencia previa al juicio al acusado de matar al oficial Moisés Sánchez
Aún no hay fecha para el juicio del...
