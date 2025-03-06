Home
Why a Rio Grande Valley hospital is helping to feed its patients
" Why a Rio Grande Valley hospital is helping to feed its patients " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media...
With Texas facing soaring electricity demand, the politics of energy quietly shift at the Capitol
" With Texas facing soaring electricity demand,...
Pet of the Week: A female Beagle
Weather
Thursday, March 6, 2025: Windy and sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Less humid, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Very warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Harlingen South soccer star Damaris Solis signs with Nelson University
On Wednesday afternoon, Harlingen South Lady Hawks soccer star Damaris Solis signed her national letter of intent to join the women’s soccer program at Nelson University....
Two Valley residents to be inducted into the Latin American Sports Hall of Fame
Two Valley residents will be inducted into the...
UTRGV baseball ranks 4th in the country in RPI
Following another strong win on Tuesday night over...
Programming
Pet of the Week: A female Beagle
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Agentes de la DEA y la policía de Pharr incautan metanfetamina estimada en $5 millones
Agentes federales y oficiales del Departamento de Policía de Pharr confiscaron 1.500 libras de metanfetamina escondidas en palés de arándanos, según la Administración de Control de...
Trump cambia de rumbo y retrasa aranceles a la mayoría de las importaciones de México hasta abril
WASHINGTON (AP) — El presidente Donald Trump anunció...
Residentes en la Isla del Padre Sur esperan el octavo lanzamiento del cohete de SpaceX
Este mediodía continuamos con la tan esperada posible...
