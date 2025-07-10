Home
News
Convicted Starr County sex offender loses appeal
Three life sentences were upheld for a Starr County man convicted on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, the Starr County district attorney announced...
Edinburg structure fire under investigation
The Edinburg Fire Department responded to a structure...
US has reclosed its southern border after a flesh-eating parasite is seen further north in Mexico
The U.S. has closed its southern border again...
Weather
Thursday, July 10, 2025: Hot and hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
The US faces more frequent extreme weather events, but attitudes and actions aren't keeping up
WASHINGTON (AP) — After deadly flooding in central...
Wednesday, July 9, 2025: Spotty shower, hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV to host 2026 MPSF Swimming & Diving Championships
On Thursday afternoon, the UTRGV athletic department announced the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Swimming and Diving Championship will be held in the Rio Grande Valley in...
Brownsville little league softball teams at the Texas West State Tournament
Abilene, TX -- Two Brownsville little league softball...
UTRGV Football announce game times for inaugural season
UTRGV Football announce game times for inaugural season...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Delincuente sexual del Condado Starr pierde apelación
Se confirmaron tres cadenas perpetuas para un hombre del Condado Starr condenado por cargos de abuso sexual continuo de un niño, anunció el jueves el fiscal...
Bomberos trabajan por apagar un incendio en Edinburg
El Departamento de Bomberos de Edinburg respondió a...
Jueves 10 de Julio: Soleado con brisa, temperaturas en los 93s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
