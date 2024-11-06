Home
News
Results for the 2024 Presidential election
Channel 5 News is bringing you full team coverage of the Nov. 5 Presidential election. Click here for all our election coverage, and for more...
Republicans take Senate majority for first time in 4 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans seized control of the...
Donna special election sees new councilmember in the lead, unofficial early voting results show
Voters in Donna are electing two city council...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024: Morning thunderstorm with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Nov. 4, 2024: Windy and warm with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024: Windy and hot with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
RGV high school volleyball bi-district playoff highlights
Pioneer defeats Pace (3-0) Mission Veterans defeats King (3-0) Sharyland defeats Lopez (3-0) Vela defeats Rivera (3-1) Edinburg defeated Brownsville Veterans (3-0)...
Playmakers - Week 10 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Carlos Garcia -...
An unraveling season isn't getting any better for the Cowboys, with more injury issues to boot
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy slammed a...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Nov. 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 3, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Resultados electorales no oficiales: Eddie Guerra lidera la carrera para Sheriff del Condado Hidalgo
Naomi De Lucia sigue de cerca esta Carrera y además te encuentras en estos momentos con el Sheriff Eddie Guerra Vea el video para...
Resultados electorales no oficiales: González lidera en la revancha del Distrito 34
Los resultados de la votación anticipada muestran que...
Los resultados no oficiales de la votación anticipada para el Sheriff del Condado Starr muestran al titular René Fuentes a la cabeza
Los resultados de la votación temprana muestran a...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days