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Donna man sentenced in deadly downtown McAllen shooting
A 22-year-old man from Donna was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a deadly McAllen shooting that took place in...
Free book access expands in Edcouch with new little library program
The city of Edcouch has installed three little...
UTRGV School of Medicine marks milestone during Match Day 2026
Fifty-three UTRGV medical students found out where they'll...
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Friday, March 20, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, March 19, 2026: Sunny and mild with highs in the 80s
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Wednesday, March 18, 2026: Warmer and sunny day with highs in the 80s
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RGV high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores
RGV SOCCER PLAYOFFS Friday, March 20th BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND San Benito 3, Weslaco 1 Brownsville Rivera 4, PSJA North 3 Progreso...
UTRGV MBB head coach Kahil Fennell reportedly leaving for Western Michigan job
UTRGV men’s basketball head coach Kahil Fennell is...
Jalayah Ingram and Chazlyn Dettor lead UTRGV past Austin Peay in first round of WNIT
The UTRGV women's basketball team took down Austin...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, March 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Jax the Chinchilla
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 19, 2026
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