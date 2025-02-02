Home
News
Palmview to combat illegal dumping with new surveillance cameras
City leaders in Palmview want people to think twice before dumping trash illegally. “You are committing a crime, and not only are you committing a...
USS John F. Kennedy arrives in Brownsville to be dismantled
A former aircraft carrier arrived at the Port...
Parent at a Texas school band competition tackles a gunman who injured 1, officials say
PASADENA, Texas (AP) — A parent tackled a...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025: Warm day with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025: Very nice day, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Jan. 31, 2025: Cool morning, warm afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Weslaco & Harlingen shine in key games with district title at stake
BOYS: IDEA Sports Park 44, Rio Hondo 60 Edinburg 54, Weslaco 55 Los Fresnos 72, Harlingen 77 Nixon 75, Rio Grande City...
MMA returns to the RGV with Ultimate Warrior fight night at Payne Arena
Coverage of the 12-fight event from out in...
Vipers mount second half comeback to take down Skyforce
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers took down the...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Feb. 2, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, at 11 a.m. Can't see...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: White-Lipped Python
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Lo que necesitas saber sobre el colorante #3
Se le puede encontrar en dulces, pasteles y hasta en algunas medicinas. El colorante número tres está por todas partes, pero los expertos dicen que...
1 mujer murió tras choque en McAllen
Una mujer falleció el domingo tras un violento...
Qué saber sobre los aranceles de Trump a importaciones de Canadá, México y China
ATLANTA (AP) — El presidente Donald Trump ha...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days