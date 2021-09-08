Home
Harlingen offers cash incentive for COVID-19 vaccination
As Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, some Valley cities are offering people money as an incentive to get vaccinated against the virus. Harlingen officials say...
Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital
A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort...
Experts link COVID-19 to increase of diabetes in children
Pediatricians are reporting an increase of children diagnosed...
Sept. 7, 2021: Spotty afternoon showers with temperatures in high 90s
Labor Day 2021: Mainly sunny, temperatures in high 90s
Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021: Breezy and hot
Playmakers: Week Two
Max Alaniz-Choy McAllen Mem. Gunnar Willams Bro. Porter Victor Cardenas Rio Grande City...
First & Goal Power Poll: Week Two
6A 1. Edinburg Vela (2-0)...
UTRGV approves referendum
EDINBURG, Texas -- It was an important Student...
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Fuerte sismo golpea cerca de Acapulco, los edificios se tambalean en la capital
Un poderoso terremoto se produjo cerca de la ciudad turística de Acapulco en el Pacífico el martes por la noche, provocando que los edificios se balanceen...
Denuncian falta de alimentos en el comedor público de Brownsville
En Brownsville aumenta la población indigente personas y...
Cambios en trámite de solicitud de residencia y permisos de trabajo
El gobierno federal anuncio cambios a los trámites...
