Gov. Abbott: Texas Health and Human Services Commission approves changes to SNAP benefits
As a result of the winter storm that impacted the entire state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received...
US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000
The U.S. stood Sunday at the brink of...
Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis
HOUSTON (AP) — Two days before the storm...
Hard freeze warning: Temperatures to drop into the 20s Thursday night
Another cold night is coming to the Rio Grande Valley. A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Friday and a hard freeze...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Sports
UTRGV Baseball Splits Season Opening Doubleheader with Baylor
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team rallied back from an 8-0 deficit to beat the Baylor Bears, a team receiving...
UTRGV Wins Over Dallas Christian in First Game Since Hill's Passing
EDINBURG - In their first game following the...
UTRGV Games Versus Seattle U Cancelled - Will Host Dallas Christian Sunday
EDINBURG - UTRGV athletics announced on Wednesday that...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Brigada especial para restablecer la energía eléctrica en Brownsville
La junta de servicios públicos de Brownsville hace un llamado a los contratistas para que colaboren a restablecer la electricidad por completo. Las cuadrillas llegaron...
Muere niño de 11 años en Texas, se cree que por las bajas temperaturas
Las bajas temperaturas cobraron la vida de un...
Residente de McAllen teme por su salud después de 5 días sin electricidad
Ha sido una semana difícil para muchas familias...
