Memorandum excluding undocumented immigrants intimidating 2020 Census participants
President Donald Trump issued a memorandum this week to exclude all undocumented immigrants from the apportionment base following the 2020 Census. Some census advocates say...
Sandbag distribution location announced in Mercedes ahead of possible storms
Hidalgo County Precinct One announced that there would...
Mission man arrested after evading arrest and crashing into DPS units
Texas Department of Public Safety officers on Thursday...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
UIL Speaks Out on COVID Related Schedule Changes
AUSTIN - The University Interscholastic league held a media availability via the ZOOM video platform on Wednesday to discuss the variety of changes made to the...
UIL Pushes Back Fall Sports in 6A, 5A; Small Schools To Start On Time
AUSTIN - The UIL made one of the...
RGV Waits For a UIL Schedule Change to Save Season
WESLACO - Rio Grande Valley coaches have been...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Somos Noticias
Republicanos presentan proyecto de ayuda por coronavirus
Por LISA MASCARO y ANDREW TAYLOR WASHINGTON (AP) — La Casa Blanca desistió de sus intentos de reducir el impuesto de Seguro Social como parte...
AMLO: Hay dos ofertas para el avión presidencial
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — El presidente Andrés...
Aerolíneas endurecen medidas de prevención contra COVID-19
Por DAVID KOENIG DALLAS (AP) — Delta...
