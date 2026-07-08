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Search for missing child underway near Weslaco
Multiple law enforcement agencies are near Weslaco searching for a missing child, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office, as...
RGV’s Little Elves hosting Christmas in July 5K
The RGV’s Little Elves hosting Christmas in July...
Son of man killed by ICE agent calls for investigation, says “my father would have complied”
Houston leaders on Wednesday said they have received...
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Wednesday, July 8, 2026: Hazy, stray shower with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, July 7, 2026: Hot with a stray shower, temps in the 90s
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Monday, July 6, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
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UTRGV Football announces open practice in Brownsville with youth clinic on Aug. 6
The UTRGV Vaqueros football team will bring training camp to Brownsville with a public practice at Sam’s Memorial Stadium on Aug. 6. The practice is...
UTRGV's Erin Maguire gearing up for final college basketball season
UTRGV senior guard Erin Maguire is back for...
Hurricanes FC U15 girls team travels to Kansas to compete at the 2026 U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup
The Hurricanes FC U15 girls team based in...
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Pump Patrol: Monday, July 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 3, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Violet the ferret
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