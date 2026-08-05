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Edinburg Animal Control rescues gray fox trapped near expressway
The Edinburg Animal Control team found a young gray fox trapped near the expressway. The city’s animal control responded to a call about an animal...
'Pretty inconvenient': RGV smoke shops clear shelves as Texas outlaws hemp-derived THC products
Texas has banned several hemp-derived THC products, and...
Public invited to ‘stuff the bus’ with The Salvation Army in Harlingen
The Salvation Army in Cameron County will collect...
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Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026: Hot and breezy, temps in 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Aug. 3, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Power restored to more than 25,000 Hidalgo County residents
Power has been restored to more than 25,000...
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UTRGV football ranks fourth in SLC preseason poll and receiving votes in FCS Top-25 poll
UTRGV football is receiving some real recognition across the country after a stellar Year 1 for the program. Despite some considerable key pieces departing from...
Two-a-Day Tour 2026: Santa Rosa Warriors
Santa Rosa has been one of the most...
Cowboys tight end Princeton Fant will miss season after tearing knee ligaments in practice
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys tight end...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 3, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 31, 2026
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