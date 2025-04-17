Home
News
UTRGV Athletic Director Conque discusses inaugural football game
UTRGV Athletic Director Chase Conque discusses the Vaqueros’ inaugural football game. Watch the video above for the full interview.
UTRGV Football spring coverage
UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush previews Thursday’s...
Meet UTRGV Vaqueros running back Fabian Garcia
With the first game for the UTRGV Vaqueros...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, April 17, 2025: Very breezy, warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Very breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV Athletic Director Conque discusses inaugural football game
UTRGV Athletic Director Chase Conque discusses the Vaqueros’ inaugural football game. Watch the video above for the full interview.
Fans arrive for UTRGV Vaqueros' inaugural football game
UTRGV Football spring coverage
UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush previews Thursday’s...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week: Beetroot, the mixed pup
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Jesse Leatherwood declarado culpable de la muerte del agente adjunto del condado Cameron
Un jurado del Condado de Cameron encontró Jesse Leatherwood culpable de homicidio por intoxicación en la muerte de agente adjunto del condado Cameron, Rubén García. ...
Arrestan a un hombre de Mission tras confesar haber robado en una iglesia, según la oficina del sheriff
Un hombre de 56 años de edad, de...
Jueves 17 de abril: continúan las brisas fuertes y se incrementará la nubosidad
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days