Brownsville residents gather at public library to view eclipse
Dozens of Brownsville residents gathered at the public library to get a glimpse of the total solar eclipse. "This is like my second time, looking...
UTRGV hosts solar eclipse watch party in Edinburg
Hundreds of University of Texas Rio Grande Valley...
Harlingen CISD searching for dresses for their Prom Dress Drive
Prom season is around the corner and Harlingen...
Weather
Monday, April 8, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, April 7, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, April 6, 2024: Breezy and warm with a high of 89
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington
Correction: Newscast mentioned Jacob Limas as the opener, instead it was Jack Lopez. RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV)...
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals
BROWNSVILLE -- Three valley boys soccer teams entered...
UTRGV athletic director discusses joining Southland Conference
UTRGV’s decision to leave the Western Athletic Conference...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Madagascar hissing cockroach
Noticias RGV
Residentes de Boerne lograron apreciar el eclipse total
Miles de personas en todo Estados Unidos y México lograron disfrutar este lunes del eclipse total de sol, el cual dejo a oscuras algunas ciudades. ...
Lunes 8 de Abril: Mayormente nublado esta noche en los altos 70s
Para seguir a Valeria López en Facebook, haz...
Salud y Vida: Periodista narra su historia de lucha contra una extraña enfermedad de la piel
Jackie Nedell, una periodista de Washington, tenía mucho...
