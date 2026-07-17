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Trump uses primetime address to the nation to once again raise doubts about past elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump used a primetime address to the nation Thursday to once again raise doubts about the results of past elections, reviving...
Brownsville vendors react to new $50 fee for monthly First Friday event
Vendors who sell at a monthly event in...
Hidalgo County property owner cited for illegal burning near Alton
Hidalgo County officials cited a property owner for...
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Thursday, July 16, 2026: Hazy day with showers and highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Heavy rains keep drenching South Texas, tornado reported in San Antonio
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Slow-moving storms drenched much...
Wednesday, July 15, 2026: Hazy day with showers and highs in the 90s
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UTRGV men's soccer releases schedule for 2026 season
UTRGV men's soccer team released its schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday. The big change for next season is that the Vaqueros are back...
Day 1 highlights from Pony League World Series in McAllen
Highlights from the first day of games from...
UTRGV men's soccer reveals its full schedule for the 2026 season
UTRGV men's soccer revealed its full schedule for...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 16, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Pebbles the wirehaired terrier mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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