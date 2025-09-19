Home
News
Man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of woman in Donna
A 27-year-old man has been charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly taking a woman against her will at gunpoint, according to a news release. The...
Ridge Road in McAllen to close for 2 weeks for reconstruction
Ridge Road in McAllen will be closed for...
UTRGV officially opens new Vaqueros Performance Center
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley officially...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, Sept. 19, 2025: Hot or miss showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . See the final scores below: Thursday, Sep 18, 2025 Grulla Gators ...
UTRGV Men's soccer falls to Houston Christian 1-0.
Edinburg, TX-- UTRGV fell to Houston Christian...
Isabella Stroman & Valeria Alvarado lead Weslaco & Pace to wins in straight sets
Highlights from Tuesday night's Weslaco vs. La Feria...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the great plains rat snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Coco Pebbles the cat
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days