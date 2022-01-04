Home
Mission police identify victim in possible homicide
Mission police on Tuesday identified the victim in a possible homicide investigation. Edgar Trevino, 31, was found with a gunshot wound on the 3600 block...
Five cases of omicron variant reported in Hidalgo County
Five cases of the omicron variant have been...
Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Texas...
Jan. 4, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 70s
Monday, Jan. 3, 2022: Sunny skies, light winds with temperatures in the 60s
Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022: Strong winds, temperatures in the upper 50s
Castillo recaps 2021
LA JOYA, Texas -- Professional Kicker and La Joya native Sergio Castillo went through peaks and valleys in 2021. After winning a Canadian Football League...
Head Coach Matt Figger on UTRGV Returning This Week
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The Omicron variant has caused...
UTRGV Women's Lose to SFA in WAC Opener
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Hechos Valle
Policía de Missión identifica víctima en posible homicidio
La policía de Missión identificó el martes a la víctima en una posible investigación por homicidio. Edgar Treviño, de 31 años, fue encontrado con una...
Cinco casos de variante omicron reportados en el condado Hidalgo
Se han reportado cinco casos de la variante...
En el condado Cameron se confirma el primer caso de ómicron
El panorama de largas filas en busca de...
