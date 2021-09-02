Home
News
Police: Suspect in custody in connection with aggravated robbery investigation in Alton
A suspect is in custody in connection with an aggravated robbery investigation in Alton, police Chief Jonathan Flores said Thursday afternoon. Police say a call...
UTRGV plans to expand nursing school to Pharr
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is...
The nationwide ban on evictions is over. Here’s what Texas renters need to know.
" The nationwide ban on evictions is over....
Weather
Sept. 2, 2021: Scattered storms, highs in 90s
Sept. 1, 2021: Spotty showers, highs in 90s
Aug. 31, 2021: Mostly sunny, highs in upper 90s
Sports
Playmakers - Week One
Here are the Channel 5 Playmakers for Week One - These players will receive a Playmakers award decal for their helmets. Luis Briseno-Mission High...
High school volleyball highlights - 8/31
MCALLEN, Texas -- Highlights from two high school...
First & Goal Power Poll: Week One
Check out the Week One First and Goal...
Programming
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Al menos 16 muertos en accidente al norte de México
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Un choque ocurrido el jueves en una carretera del norte de México entre un autobús de pasajeros y un semirremolque dejó...
Policía: un sospechoso esta bajo custodia en relación con la investigación de un robo agravado en Alton
Un sospechoso está detenido en relación con una...
López Obrador propone a EEUU plan para frenar migración
HUIXTLA, México (AP) - El presidente Andrés Manuel...
Radar
7 Days