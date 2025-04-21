Home
Heart of the Valley: Knowing the ABCs of managing diabetes
This April, Channel 5 News, Noticias RGV and Take 5 is educating viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360 degree look into...
Photographer’s Perspective: Capturing the rich history of the RGV
As a Channel 5 News photojournalist, Carlos Mendoza...
Gunman who killed 23 in a racist attack at a Walmart in El Paso pleads guilty to capital murder
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The gunman who...
Weather
Monday, April 21, 2025: Early thunderstorms, highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, April 20, 2025: Spotty afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, April 19, 2025: Hot, windy, shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen Girls and Boys Track and Field team headed to the State Championship, La Feria girls Golf team are State Bound
The McAllen girls Track and Field team are the Regional champs for the second consecutive year headed to the State Championship alongside the boys team. ...
UTRGV football adds Langston to 2025 schedule
The UTRGV football schedule for 2025 just received...
UTRGV Volleyball Unveils 2025 Conference Schedule
The UTRGV volleyball team released their conference schedule...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Easter Mass, April 20, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Zoo Guest: Rabbit
Pet of the Week: Beetroot, the mixed pup
Noticias RGV
Corazón del Valle: Pruebas de glucosa disponibles en STHS
South Texas Health System ofrece exámenes de glucometria disponibles para la comunidad del Valle, como parte del programa de concientización sobre la diabetes. Invitado: Tom...
Recomendaciones para detectar los peligros en las redes sociales
En temas de salud, conectarse a las redes...
Servicios y tratamiento de terapia física
Pure Physical Therapy & Pilates ofrece servicios de...
