Groundbreaking set for Palmview’s new $7 million fire station
Palmview city leaders are set to break ground on a new, multi-million-dollar fire and EMS station that was originally set to be operational by the end...
McAllen restaurant facing legal battle over outdoor patio
An outdoor patio in McAllen’s arts district was...
Progreso installing surveillance towers in the city
The city of Progreso announced plans to install...
Weather
Forecasters warn of a 'potentially catastrophic' storm from Texas to the Carolinas
ATLANTA (AP) — With many Americans still recovering from multiple blasts of snow and unrelenting freezing temperatures in the nation's northern tier, a new storm is...
Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026: Breezy with afternoon clouds, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Vipers beat Lakers as John Knight III is honored in 100th game with team
The RGV Vipers took down the South Bay Lakers 126-119 on Tuesday night in Edinburg. The win marks the second straight for the Vipers over...
Harlingen wins back-and-forth, heart-pounding battle with Los Fresnos
High school basketball highlights from Harlingen-Los Fresnos, Weslaco-Edinburg,...
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe receives first career Southland Conference Player of the Week honor
UTRGV senior forward Charlotte O'Keefe has been named...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Search
