Majority of Texans oppose National Guard deployment to cities out of state, poll finds
A small majority of Texans oppose the deployment of the Texas National Guard for law enforcement in cities out of state, according to a recent statewide...
Trump says 'it's too bad' he can't run for a third term
GYEONGJU, South Korea (AP) — President Donald Trump...
What to know as the annual sign-up window for health insurance arrives
Higher prices, less help and a government shutdown...
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025: Very dry and breezy with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025: Hot afternoon, late rain and highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Oct. 27, 2025: Very warm, muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Texas A&M rebuilds after losing coach, key players
Texas A&M Aggies (23-11, 11-7 SEC) This Aggies team will look nothing like the one from last year after multiple players exhausted their eligibility before...
UTRGV women's soccer set to close the regular season at home against Lamar
The UTRGV women's soccer team still has a...
Mission Veterans volleyball takes on Corpus Christi King in the bi-district round
The Mission Veterans varsity volleyball team is accustomed...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Oct. 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
