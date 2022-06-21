Home
Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner Tuesday of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica...
Mercedes ISD employee arrested on charge of violation of a protective order
An employee with the Mercedes Independent School District...
Investigation underway after body found in rural Elsa
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after...
First day of summer: Isolated thunderstorms with temperatures in the mid-90s
June 20, 2022: Stray showers, temperatures in mid-90s
Saturday, June 18, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the 90s
RGV Basketball Coaching Legend Roy Garcia Dies at 80
SAN BENITO - Roy Garcia, the legendary high school basketball coach who won over 600 games at Mission High and 712 total for his career, died...
Raiders Qualify for 7 on 7 State Championship for First Time
PHARR, TEXAS -- The PSJA North Raiders are...
Romeo De La Garza Named Jaguars Head Coach
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Romeo De La Garza has...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - June 19
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Investigación en marcha tras hallazgo de cadáver en zona rural de Elsa
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Hidalgo está investigando después de que el cuerpo de un hombre no identificado fuera encontrado el martes en “un...
Vacunas infantiles de Covid-19 ya están disponibles
A partir de hoy, los niños a partir...
Monterrey, Nuevo León, está sufriendo de una intensa sequía
MONTERREY, México (AP) — María del Carmen Lara...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
